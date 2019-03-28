RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Senior members of the 2019 McDonald County High School baseball team are Jordan Platter (front, left), Izak Johnson, Blaine Lemm, Joe Brown, Oakley Roessler (back, left), Boston Dowd, Micah Burkholder and Charlie Moore.

Despite the loss of nine seniors from last year's 14-12 team, expectations are high for the 2019 McDonald County High School baseball team.

McDonald County returns seven starters from last year's squad, including three pitchers who picked up a combined 13 of those 14 wins.

"Our strength this year is going to be pitching," said coach Kevin Burgi, in his first year after taking over for Nick Martin. "But we also have a very experienced group coming back in the field. They are doing a good job. When you sit back and think how a returning starter should act, I think they are doing what they should be doing."

Though this is Burgi's first year at McDonald County, he coached most of the players over the summer.

"I am not saying anything that everybody doesn't already know," Burgi said. "The kids work hard and they are coachable."

Leading the returning pitchers are early signers Charlie Moore (Crowder) and Boston Dowd (Cowley County).

Moore won seven games last season and Dowd two, while junior Cade Smith picked up four wins. Others slated for time on the mound include Oakley Roessler, Izak Johnson, Joe Brown, Sampson Boles and Levi Helm.

The only question mark about the pitching staff is injuries, with Moore and Smith out indefinitely with undetermined problems.

The infield returns starters at all positions. Early signees Brown (Northern Arkansas College) and Izak Johnson (Missouri Valley) are joined by Dowd, Jordan Platter and Moore.

Brown hit a team-leading .372 last year, catching in all 26 of the Mustangs' games. Johnson led the Mustangs in homers with two while playing third base. Dowd plays short when not pitching, while Moore plays first when he is not on the mound. Cole Martin will be the utility player taking over for Johnson and Dowd when they are on the mound. Omar Manuel will be at first base.

Roessler is the lone returner in the outfield, moving from left field to center. Burgi said Boles, Helm, Koby McAlister and Jackson Behm are in the mix for the final two outfield spots.

"We just have to see who can go get a ball," Burgi said. "We are going to figure out the three guys who can and go with them."

Also back is returning letterman Micah Burkholder, who will be counted on at the plate in the designated hitter or pinch hitter role.

Offensively, our strength is going to be the speed we have at the top of the lineup," Burgi said. "We are going to have to manufacture some runs. We are constantly trying to find ways to improve the offense."

McDonald County opened the 2019 season at the Ozarks Classic Baseball Tournament on March 15-16 in Harrison, Ark. The Mustangs hosted Neosho on March 21 in their home opener before traveling to Shiloh Christian on March 25.

"For us to win, we have to throw strikes and play defense," Burgi said. "If you do that at any level of high school baseball, you are going to win. I'm very much excited to get started. I am ready for the season to get going."

Sports on 03/28/2019