The McDonald County High School girls' soccer team fell to 0-4 for the season with a 5-0 loss on March 21 to New Covenant Academy in Springfield.

McDonald County remains scoreless after four games.

The Lady Mustangs were at Joplin on March 26 (results were not available at presstime) before hosting Willard in their home opener on the new turf at MCHS, kickoff is at 4:30 p.m. March 28.

