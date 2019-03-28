The McDonald County freshman baseball team opened the season by winning three of four games last week.

McDonald County opened its season on March 19, by sweeping both games of a doubleheader against Neosho.

The Mustangs won the first game, 9-8, in come-from-behind fashion. Logan Harriman started on the mound before Bo Leach, Brandon Armstrong and Eli Jackson relieved. Armstrong got the win with Jackson earning a save.

Wyatt Yousey went the distance in the second game to lead McDonald County to a 6-5 win.

Leach led the offense, collecting four hits in the two games while Junior Eliam added a key double.

Joplin claimed a 4-1 decision in the first game of a doubleheader on March 21, before McDonald County bounced back with an 11-0 win in the nightcap.

Yousey started and took the loss in the first game. After Joplin scored four runs in an inning and a third, Armstrong came in and shut out the Eagles the rest of the way, but McDonald County could only muster a fifth-inning run.

Harriman went three-plus innings before Colton Ruddick finished in McDonald County's four-inning 11-0 win.

Leach had a bases-loaded triple, and Eliam had two hits and drove in three runs to lead the offense.

McDonald County was at Carthage on March 26 before traveling to Seneca on March 28. The Mustangs are in the Red and Blue Tournament on March 29-30 at Glendale High School in Springfield.

