RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Randy Smith, former superintendent of the McDonald County School District and member of the board of directors of the McDonald County Schools Foundation, presents the Heart of Education Award to Dr. Amy McGaha at the foundation's annual banquet held March 23 at MCHS.

Dr. Amy McGaha said her feelings for being honored at this year's Heart of Education Banquet will take a little while to register.

"It's going to be probably two or three weeks before I realize what's happened here tonight," McGaha said. "This is just so surreal. The one thing I want to make absolutely sure to say is this honor is just really an opportunity for me to say thank you because the hard work is actually working with the students and identifying the students."

Amy and her former husband, Major Scott McGaha, are the sixth family to be honored by the McDonald County Schools Foundation. Previous honorees were Ross and Vicki Babbitt, the Thornton family, Dr. Scott Goldstein and Susan Davis-Goldstein, the Underwood family and John Willis.

McGaha is a 1992 graduate of McDonald County High School. She earned her medical degree from the University of Missouri and is currently the head of the Department of Family Medicine at Creighton University in Omaha, Neb.

Scott McGaha is also a graduate of MCHS. He was medically retired as a major from the U.S. Army after serving in both Iraq and Afghanistan. He currently is an assistant chief inspector with the United States Marshals Service responsible for protective operations in Missouri, Kansas and Nebraska.

The McGahas have funded a scholarship through the McDonald County Schools Foundation for several years.

"I just want to thank the work of the foundation, the McDonald County administration and the teachers," McGaha said. "Angie (assistant superintendent Angie Brewer), thank you so much for your hard work. I can't see you without needing to have a relay stick (former track teammates at MCHS) -- one, two, three, stick! We went to state, and that was awesome. I want to thank you all and I do encourage you to give to the foundation."

Randy Smith, former superintendent of the McDonald County School District and member of the foundation board of directors, presented the award to Dr. McGaha.

"I was fortunate to have Scott in class," Smith said. "What a great kid. He was one of the most perfect kids you could have in class. I never had Amy in class. But I was lucky enough to have her brother, Jeff. I did have Amy as my primary care physician and she treated me for my high blood pressure that Jeff gave me. They had a racket going there for a while. Seriously, I can't think of two finer to honor tonight in Scott and Amy with the Heart of Education Award."

Also attending were both Scott's and Amy's parents.

"I want to recognize my parents who gave me such a strong foundation and values," McGaha said. Thank you so much. I will relay your words and kindness to Scott. He is sorry not to be here tonight."

Mark Stanton, superintendent of the McDonald County School District, closed the ceremonies.

"I have spent my entire career following Randy Smith, and that is no easy task," Stanton said. "Thank you for all you have done for me and all you have done for the foundation. I just want to congratulate Scott and Amy for a well-deserved honor."

