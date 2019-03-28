RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS The Dollar General Literacy Foundation and American Association of School Librarians presented Goodman Elementary School with a grant for $20,000 to rebuild the school's library after it was destroyed in the 2017 tornado.

Interested parties gathered Tuesday at the Dollar General store in Goodman for a check-passing event.

Goodman Elementary School librarian Kassandra Davis said she found out about the grant in November.

"I was excited for the opportunity to apply, and we found out in February that we received it," she said. "I was very excited, very happy that we would have extra funds to supply books for the kids."

She said the funds will go mostly toward children's books and reference materials for the children to research.

Goodman Elementary School principal Samantha Hamilton said the new school will have an ICC-rated safe room in its three kindergarten classrooms and a FEMA community shelter to be built about a year behind the rest of the school, which is scheduled for completion in August. She said the new library is state of the art. It will have some level built-in seating for story time and a lot of shelving for the books they have, plus room to grow. It will also be bright and colorful, she said.

"The check was super exciting," she said. "Dollar General has always been wonderful to support us. For corporate Dollar General to follow suit was wonderful."

She noted all the library's books were lost or damaged in the tornado. She said the students have had a makeshift library for the past two years in a trailer at the school's temporary site. The library now has about 4,000 books, whereas before it had about 15,000.

"I definitely want to thank the librarians for their effort to provide the best for our kids. They did the hard work to make the grant happen. Everybody is welcome to come in August and see the new building," she said.

Assistant librarian Deann Isenhower said of the grant, "I was tremendously thankful that Kassi took the time to apply and that Dollar General provided it."

Asked how much she was looking forward to getting into a real building again, she said, "After the trauma of the event I was very grateful to have a space at all, so the trailer was a blessing. As far as that brand new space with new books, it's just paradise."

Dollar General district manager Charlie Shaw manages 25 stores from the Arkansas line to Joplin and from Oklahoma to Cassville. He said than, in 20 years with the company, this is probably the fifth grant of this type he has presented.

"It's amazing," he said. "This is the fun part of this business."

Neosho Schools superintendent Jim Cummins said of the grant, "It's awesome. We've had an outpouring of support. All this money comes from what they raise locally in their donation bins. We're excited for the Goodman community to get this building finished."

