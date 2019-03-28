Photo by Sally Carroll Chamber officials are gearing up for the 13th Annual Health and Business Expo at the McDonald County HIgh School. The event, which is sponsored by the McDonald County Chamber of Commerce, will feature numerous businesses, children's activities, bouncy houses, entertainment, giveaways and a chance to register for free concert tickets and a television.

The 13th Annual Business Expo and Community Health Fair is sure to be a family affair.

Chamber executive director Charla Brewer said officials are designing the event to offer something for everyone in the family.

Children will have the opportunity to participate in children's activities, including enjoying bouncy houses. Adults can register for concert tickets and a television. Giveaways will be distributed throughout the day, Brewer said.

"We're definitely trying to make it a family fun day," Brewer said, "and something for all ages. It will be a packed day for sure."

Chamber officials are encouraging businesses to sign up for the event, set for Saturday, March 30. The event will take place that day from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the McDonald County High School. The event is free and open to the public.

Chamber officials have said the Expo gives area businesses the opportunity to showcase their services to more than 100 people per hour.

Those who attend will have the opportunity to see the variety of goods and services available in the county.

Attendees can see a dance troupe perform, engage in various drawings, travel booth to booth and sample delicious food, Brewer said.

Chamber officials are encouraging participating businesses to offer some type of interactive, fun game to those who are walking by their booth. The game gives the attendees more of a reason to stop by and see what that business has to offer, she said.

In addition, the Freeman Screen Team will offer free screenings to the first 30 participants. Services, sponsored by Blu3 Management Group, include:

• Blood Pressure and Pulse

• Blood Cholesterol/Lipid Panel

• Glucose Reading

• Weight and Body Fat Composition

• Bone Density/Osteoporosis Screening

The Freeman Screen Team, comprised of registered nurses and phlebotomists, works to provide area residents with access to preventative screenings and detection software in an effort to create healthier communities.

Staff members hope to help those who might not otherwise seek medical services.

The screenings also allow team members to refer local residents to a physician in the event of concerning test results.

The Expo usually features a record number of vendors, with financial centers, investment advisors, an auto dealer, farm equipment, home improvement, health providers, attorneys, assisted living centers, schools, the Neosho Fish Hatchery, a dance studio, internet/fiber optic providers and many more.

Chamber officials are hoping for another successful expo this year.

To register, visit https://mcdonaldcountychamber.com/business-expo-health-fair.

General News on 03/28/2019