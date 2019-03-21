Two candidates are officially running for Goodman mayor so far.

Incumbent Greg Richmond officially registered as a candidate and his name is listed on the ballot.

McDonald County Clerk Kim Bell said J.R. Fisher registered as a "write-in candidate." The filing took place in her office.

As a write-in candidate, Fisher will have to encourage his supporters to go to the election polls on voting day and physically write his name on the ballot, Bell said.

Those who are still interested in running as a write-in candidate have until March 22 to file, Bell said.

The election will take place on April 2.

General News on 03/21/2019