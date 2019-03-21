Sign in
Two Mayoral Candidates To Face Off April 2 DEADLINE APPROACHING FOR WRITE-IN CANDIDATES by Sally Carroll | March 21, 2019 at 5:00 a.m.

Two candidates are officially running for Goodman mayor so far.

Incumbent Greg Richmond officially registered as a candidate and his name is listed on the ballot.

McDonald County Clerk Kim Bell said J.R. Fisher registered as a "write-in candidate." The filing took place in her office.

As a write-in candidate, Fisher will have to encourage his supporters to go to the election polls on voting day and physically write his name on the ballot, Bell said.

Those who are still interested in running as a write-in candidate have until March 22 to file, Bell said.

The election will take place on April 2.

General News on 03/21/2019

Print Headline: Two Mayoral Candidates To Face Off April 2

