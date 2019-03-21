Courtesy photo J.R. Fisher, a write-in candidate for Goodman mayor, is interested in seeing streets repaired and police officers added to the departmental staff.

J.R. Fisher believes that city streets are in drastic need of repair. The streets damaged around the new school's construction could be fixed first and most easily, said the Goodman write-in mayoral candidate.

Those streets, in particular, are damaged due to the large construction trucks that are coming and going from the construction site. Fisher believes city officials should tap into state or federal monies for fixing those roads, parlaying that into funds received for the new school. The former Goodman elementary school was destroyed by a tornado two years ago.

Since the roads are being damaged while building that new school, Fisher thinks the city could receive additional funds to help pay for street repair.

He said he asked city officials about that issue, and they said they will ask school board members at an upcoming board meeting.

More active work, however, would lead to better roads.

"The main highway, Highway B, is the only good one," he said. "It's hard to deny there's a problem."

Fisher wants the city to be poised for growth. With the opening of the new school, increased traffic and possible growth will occur, he said.

"We're going to have school buses. People will be coming into town. It's horrible to have a school like that and have the roads we have."

Research uncovered more than $38 million in grants available to small towns, and Fisher believes city officials should consider tapping into a grant to help pay for street repair.

"I want to be positive," Fisher said. "I want to focus on the grants. What can be fixed?"

Fisher said he also thinks bonds can be considered and would consider a tax increase as the last option on the list.

Fisher also would like to add one or two police officers to the department's staff.

With seven grandchildren living in Goodman, Fisher is ready to help secure a good future for generations to come. Right now, the city is not ready for growth.

"We are shrinking, shrinking, shrinking."

Fisher filed as a write-in candidate because he is frustrated with the current administration. He specifically filed as a write-in candidate, as his supporters would have to be committed and write in his name, he said. After the election, he would be able to physically see those who wrote in his name, he said.

His varied career in management and his experience in working with a variety of people lends itself to this position.

He plans to use those skills and go door to door, mail every Goodman neighbor an informational brochure and host a town hall meeting from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, at the First Community Bank.

He's also launched a Facebook page and had numerous people reach out to him.

"I have been floored by the amount of positive feedback," he said. "It's struck a nerve."

If elected mayor, Fisher said he will take the pay he receives for the position and immediately turn it back to a street repair fund.

He did the same when he served as a city council member at one point, he said.

