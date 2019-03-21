The McDonald County High School girls' soccer team went winless in three games of the Lebanon High School Girls Soccer Tournament held March 15-16 in Lebanon.

The Lady Mustangs dropped their opener, 2-0, to the host Lady Yellow Jackets on March 15 before dropping a 10-0 decision to Mountain View/Liberty later in the day.

On March 16, Webb City handed the Lady Mustangs a 2-0 loss.

McDonald County's next match is on March 21 at New Covenant Academy in Springfield.

The Lady Mustangs are at Joplin on March 26 before hosting Willard in their home opener on March 28. Kickoff is at 4:30 p.m.

Sports on 03/21/2019