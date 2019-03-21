A school board candidate forum, hosted by MSTA and MNEA, the McDonald County School District teacher's organizations, will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 26, in the Performing Arts Center at McDonald County High School in Anderson.

Three candidates are vying for two positions on the board of education.

Challenger Nick Martin faces incumbents Frank Woods and Chris Smith in the April 2 General/Municipal Election.

Anyone wanting to submit questions for the forum must drop off questions at the front office of McDonald County High School by Monday, March 25.

Community on 03/21/2019