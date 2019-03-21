Local real estate agents believe a large, unused building could be the catalyst for growth in Goodman.

Agents with Genuine Realty say the purchase of the building could revitalize the city.

Angie Crawford and Bridgette Farley, real estate agents with Genuine Realty, recently approached Goodman City Council members about providing a tax incentive for a potential buyer.

The building, the former Choice Puppies location, is a 200,000-square-foot building that housed business offices and $10 million climate-controlled kennels, a grooming shop, trucking bays, a surgery room, an examination room, a warehouse and a retail pet store which sold purebred dogs, according to information provided on www.sourcewatch.org.

The Hunte Corporation, at one time named the world's largest puppy dealer, closed its Goodman location. During its operation in Goodman, the company was the main employer, enlisting the help of approximately 175 staff members, according to company information online.

Real estate agents said they have marketed the building nationwide. Since "it's off the beaten path," finding a buyer has been somewhat challenging, Crawford said.

A tax incentive could give Goodman the edge it needs over competing towns, Crawford said. A break to entice a buyer could stimulate business growth and job creation and spur the housing market.

On Tuesday, Goodman Mayor Greg Richmond said the city council would have to sit down and look at numbers before making a decision. Part of the criteria could include who wanted to purchase and move into the building and how much revenue could be generated, he said.

Council members would need to see if the revenue would be sufficient enough to offset any tax break, Richmond said.

