The mayoral candidate, who is making his fifth run, says he's compelled to throw his hat in the ring to help residents.

"I enjoy it," Richmond said from his office before a council meeting. "I enjoy trying to help the town."

Richmond, who has lived in Goodman since 1984, hopes to rebuild the community building that was destroyed in a tornado two years ago. He also wants to make sure that the streets surrounding the elementary school under construction are paved.

Along the way, he thinks about how the town can attract more businesses to boost its tax base.

Richmond has crunched numbers for small and significant projects for years. He's participated in about 15 city budgets, helping as an alderman for eight or nine years before being elected mayor.

As he completes his fourth term, Richmond said the challenge of the job drives him forward.

"I'm a mechanic by trade," he said, adding that he has worked as a professional industrial mechanic for 25 years. The mayor's position, dealing with restraining budgets, residents' inquiries and state regulations, is a lot different.

"This job challenges my mind."

Part of the challenge is finding enough revenue for major projects. The sewer and water departments are self-contained, he said, and the general budget is based on tax revenue. Driving more commerce may help the city's budget, he said.

"The way you raise a city up is to generate more people and goods. When that starts to rise, your budget increases," he said.

In 2006, city officials completed a water project and brought it online. The water rates were raised at that point and the council generally raises them somewhat throughout the years, he said.

Continuing to raise those rates can help fill the city coffers with needed funds. Raising money that way, however, strains residents' budgets. "We never want to raise the rates," he added.

One major upcoming project that needs addressing is the 30-year-old sewer system, which will need to be replaced.

"Right now, we're just treading water," he said.

The city's budget, based on a small number of businesses in Goodman, restricts large outlays of funds.

"I wish I could have 10 cops and pave the streets in gold, but we just don't have that kind of budget," Richmond said.

The elementary school, now under construction, may attract some additional residents. He also believes that the new planning and zoning committee lends a more professional and credible aspect for businesses wanting to locate in Goodman.

While he plans several large projects, Richmond also looks at recent accomplishments -- getting through the tornado in very good fashion, starting a community festival and keeping continuity in a city office, which he believes is important for a small town.

Richmond enjoys making improvements and helping better the way of life in Goodman. People are attracted to the town because of the hometown feel.

"They can walk down the street at 6 at night, without worrying about their safety."

Meanwhile, Richmond will continue to help any way he can.

"If we can provide a better way of life, that's what our goal would be."

