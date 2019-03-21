The Anderson Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 9, at Anderson City Hall, 103 Beaver St., Anderson. The Public is invited to join as the Commission reviews and considers approval of the comprehensive community trail plan.

Staff from the Harry S. Truman Coordinating Council will describe the planning process and address questions, as needed. For more information, contact Jill Cornett at 417-649-6400 or jcornett@hstcc.org.

General News on 03/21/2019