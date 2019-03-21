Photo Submitted The MCHS Students of the Week chosen for Feb. 25-March 1, are sophomore Jessica Moots (left), junior Taylor Tyson and senior Nolen Baisch with Mr. Gordon. Not pictured is freshman Julius Quetzecua.
Student: Julius Quetzecua
Grade: 9th
Nominating Teacher: Coach Factor
Parent's Names: Juan Quetzecua
Town: Noel
Student: Jessica Moots
Grade: 10th
Nominating Teacher: Mrs. King
Parent's Names: Michelle Miller
Town: Lanagan
Student: Taylor Tyson
Grade: 11th
Nominating Teacher: Mrs. Madden
Parent's Names: Rod and Alesha Tyson
Town: Anderson
Student: Nolen Baisch
Grade: 12th
Nominating Teacher: Coach Factor
Parent's Names: Chuck and Barbara Schuler
Town: AndersonCommunity on 03/21/2019
Print Headline: MCHS Students Of The Week