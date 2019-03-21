Sign in
MCHS Students Of The Week by Staff Reports | March 21, 2019 at 5:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Photo Submitted The MCHS Students of the Week chosen for Feb. 25-March 1, are sophomore Jessica Moots (left), junior Taylor Tyson and senior Nolen Baisch with Mr. Gordon. Not pictured is freshman Julius Quetzecua.

Student: Julius Quetzecua

Grade: 9th

Nominating Teacher: Coach Factor

Parent's Names: Juan Quetzecua

Town: Noel

Student: Jessica Moots

Grade: 10th

Nominating Teacher: Mrs. King

Parent's Names: Michelle Miller

Town: Lanagan

Student: Taylor Tyson

Grade: 11th

Nominating Teacher: Mrs. Madden

Parent's Names: Rod and Alesha Tyson

Town: Anderson

Student: Nolen Baisch

Grade: 12th

Nominating Teacher: Coach Factor

Parent's Names: Chuck and Barbara Schuler

Town: Anderson

Community on 03/21/2019

Print Headline: MCHS Students Of The Week

