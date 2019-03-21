The McDonald County R-1 School District at its March 14 meeting approved adding on to the life skills lab at the high school.

High school principal Julie Holloway reported the school needs a kitchen and laundry facility to go along with the living room area so that students can learn food preparation and laundry skills, as well as the other life skills they have been learning. Director of facilities and maintenance Bob Campbell said they want to add a wheelchair accessible bathroom as well. Superintendent Mark Stanton said funding for the project is being provided by the high needs fund and the McDonald County Schools Foundation. Campbell said all labor will be in-house.

The board approved the project.

Stanton reported health insurance rates have increased by 5.3 percent, which is less than the previous year's increase of 8 percent, he noted. Dental and vision are capped for five years, he said.

Assistant Superintendent Angie Brewer reported that the school district's district leadership team received the Outstanding Team Award from Learning Forward Missouri, for which it was nominated by the Southwest Regional Professional Development Center in Springfield. Certificates were presented to a number of team members who were present at the meeting.

"These are tremendous educators who care very deeply about our kids," Brewer said.

Campbell reported that the Noel Primary safe room project is under budget by $149,000 and should be able to break ground by August or September.

He also gave a report on the new turf field. He said on March 14 that it was complete except for the stripe on the long jump, which was to be painted on March 15. Campbell also recommended a maintenance package for safety testing on the hardness of the field because it cannot be played on if it gets above a certain level of hardness, he said.

Matthew Holloway gave a presentation on vocational rehab -- a summer work program paid for by a grant. The program takes six juniors with some type of disability. The goal is to get them some type of paid work experience. In the past, the program has used 'Stangs and Anderson Elementary School (during summer school). In addition to the work hours, students go through a curriculum with job prep, he said. The six-week program has helped 25 students in the past four years, he said. He asked the board for two things -- for bus transportation and to be able to use the elementary school again.

The board approved the program.

Transportation director Clyde Davidson presented the board with a bid for three buses from Central States. He reported the buses are $77,435 each, plus $1,750 each for cameras, equaling $79,185 each, for a total of $237,555. The board approved the bid.

The board also approved a leased bus at $23,183.

Stanton reported a change in the school calendar due to the snow day. He said the last day of school will be May 22, and the last day for teachers will be May 24. The board approved the change.

