The Goodman City Council is considering drafting an ordinance for food trucks in town.

A resident at the last city council meeting expressed her interest in starting a food truck operation but wanted to know if there are certain requirements that have to be met.

The city doesn't have such an existing ordinance, so council members are reviewing food truck ordinances from other towns. City council members will funnel information to City Clerk Karla McNorton within the next week. A rough draft of an ordinance is expected to be presented at the next city council meeting.

Members also discussed street repairs around the new elementary school construction. City Supervisor David Brodie told the council that he had gotten some estimates from asphalt companies. To have a two-inch overlay on Whitmore Street and 900 feet of School Street could cost $55,000 to $65,000, he said.

Richmond said he had a recent telephone conversation with Neosho School superintendent Jim Cummins, who said he would send the transportation director to look at Whitmore and Garner streets and see if it was safe for buses.

Street damage caused by incoming and outgoing construction trucks also will be addressed, Richmond said. As the opening of the new school gets closer, the two agreed to partner and come up with a solution for road repair.

The new school costs $12 million to build, Richmond said. The former elementary school was demolished in the April 4, 2017, tornado that swept through Goodman.

General News on 03/21/2019