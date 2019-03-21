Stella Senior Center Dinner and Dance -- March 22

The Stella Senior Center will host a dinner and dance on Friday evening, March 22. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. with a potluck supper. The dance starts at 7 p.m., with The Timberline Country Band playing and a cover charge of $5. Refreshments are available all evening. Bring a dish to share. For information, please call 417-628-3314 or 476-3079.

Noel Senior Center Gospel Music -- March 24

The McDonald County Senior Center is hosting a gospel music program from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 24. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Bunker Hill Lunch on the Square -- March 25

Bunker Hill Lunch on Pineville Square will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 25, at the Concession Stand. Casseroles will be served this month: Chicken Alfredo, Cheeseburger (low carb), and Dee Dee's Surprise with salads and desserts. Thank you for your support!

Lincoln Days at River Ranch Resort -- March 30

The McDonald County Republican Club Central Committee will be hosting 2019 Lincoln Days at River Ranch Resort in Noel, Mo. The list of speakers for the event includes U.S. Senator Roy Blunt, U.S. Congressman Billy Long, Missouri Governor Mike Parsons, Missouri Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe, Missouri Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick, Missouri Senator David Sater, Missouri District 159 Representative Dirk Deaton, and Former GOP State Chair and current committeeman for the 29th Senatorial District, David Cole.

Doors will open at 11:30 a.m. with lunch served at 12 p.m. Saturday, March 30. Seats are $20 per person and can be purchased at the door. You can also reserve a table for six for $180 for premium seating. Contact Tanya Lewis at 417-456-9089 or email lewisfarms93@yahoo.com for table reservations.

McDonald County Free Income Tax Assist -- Current-April 9

The McDonald County Chamber of Commerce is providing the location for free income tax assistance from the IRS. The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program has returned to McDonald County at a new location and time. Federal and state income tax returns and property tax credit forms will be prepared by trained volunteers at the Anderson Community Room, 929 N. U.S. 71 Business Highway (next to Tatum Tractor), from noon to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays, now to March 26 and April 9. There will be no service on April 2 due to election day. Appointments are not taken; it's walk-in service only.

Noel Senior Center Activities -- Daily

The McDonald County Senior Center, located at 624 Johnson Drive in Noel, serves lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. All seniors are welcome. There are also crochet classes provided every Friday morning from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Please contact Louine Gardner at 417-475-3511 for more information.

Community on 03/21/2019