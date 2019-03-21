This booking report indicates that the persons listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
March 3
Roy Leon Bunstead Jr., 32, Southwest City, domestic assault
Darney Maynard Edward, 46, no address given, endangering the welfare of a child
Janaleen Lihpai, 37, Goodman, operated motor vehicle without a valid license
David J. Martineau, 27, Stella, DWI -- alcohol
Edmundo Trevino-Casiano Jr., 30, Noel, operated motor vehicle without a valid license
March 4
Surna Marie Hill, 30, Kansas City, Mo., operated motor vehicle without a valid license and exceeded posted speed limit
Marcey Rivera, 53, Miami, Okla., passing bad check
Craig Vanlue, 27, Joplin, tampering with motor vehicle, burglary, theft/stealing and armed criminal action
March 6
Michelle D. Allman, 39, Southwest City, theft/stealing
Tracy Renee Casey, 52, Springdale, Ark., passing bad check
Eric Jacob Luttrell, 26, no address given, tampering with motor vehicle and ordinance violation
Judy Mae Watson, 66, Decatur, Ark., passing bad check
March 7
Edwin William Browning, 35, Rocky Comfort, driving while revoked/suspended
Christopher Allen Derossett, 35, Noel, as owner, operated motor vehicle without financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of 10 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and defective equipment
Seth Robert Nance, 37, Joplin, passing bad check
Jacob Wade Posey, 27, Joplin, property damage, assault and theft/stealing
March 8
Victor Alonzo, 22, Southwest City, operated motor vehicle without a valid license
Diego Montalvo Contreras, 19, Rogers, Ark., operated motor vehicle without a valid license
Preston Codilee Dunaway, 26, Joplin, receiving stolen property
Stanley Kopa-Kaluahine Furtado, 30, Anderson, domestic assault and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony
Justin P. Mahurin, 39, Sulphur Springs, Ark., probation violation
Nathan Michael Sharp, 31, Anderson, defective equipment
March 9
Jeffrey Shawn Middleton, 27, Anderson, forgery
