This booking report indicates that the persons listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

March 3

Roy Leon Bunstead Jr., 32, Southwest City, domestic assault

Darney Maynard Edward, 46, no address given, endangering the welfare of a child

Janaleen Lihpai, 37, Goodman, operated motor vehicle without a valid license

David J. Martineau, 27, Stella, DWI -- alcohol

Edmundo Trevino-Casiano Jr., 30, Noel, operated motor vehicle without a valid license

March 4

Surna Marie Hill, 30, Kansas City, Mo., operated motor vehicle without a valid license and exceeded posted speed limit

Marcey Rivera, 53, Miami, Okla., passing bad check

Craig Vanlue, 27, Joplin, tampering with motor vehicle, burglary, theft/stealing and armed criminal action

March 6

Michelle D. Allman, 39, Southwest City, theft/stealing

Tracy Renee Casey, 52, Springdale, Ark., passing bad check

Eric Jacob Luttrell, 26, no address given, tampering with motor vehicle and ordinance violation

Judy Mae Watson, 66, Decatur, Ark., passing bad check

March 7

Edwin William Browning, 35, Rocky Comfort, driving while revoked/suspended

Christopher Allen Derossett, 35, Noel, as owner, operated motor vehicle without financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of 10 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and defective equipment

Seth Robert Nance, 37, Joplin, passing bad check

Jacob Wade Posey, 27, Joplin, property damage, assault and theft/stealing

March 8

Victor Alonzo, 22, Southwest City, operated motor vehicle without a valid license

Diego Montalvo Contreras, 19, Rogers, Ark., operated motor vehicle without a valid license

Preston Codilee Dunaway, 26, Joplin, receiving stolen property

Stanley Kopa-Kaluahine Furtado, 30, Anderson, domestic assault and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony

Justin P. Mahurin, 39, Sulphur Springs, Ark., probation violation

Nathan Michael Sharp, 31, Anderson, defective equipment

March 9

Jeffrey Shawn Middleton, 27, Anderson, forgery

