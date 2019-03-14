What do three people with incredibly different backgrounds and different experiences have in common? They all have had Tragedy turned into Triumph!

Each of three nights, we will hear a real-life story of tragedy and how God brought triumph back into each of these lives!

Beginning on Monday, March 18, Rifqa Bary will answer the question, "What happens when you fear for your life for accepting Christ?"

Then on Tuesday, March 19, Brian "The Boz" Bosworth will address the question, "What happens when defiance/football leaves you all alone?"

The last night, Wednesday, March 20, Siran Stacy shares, "What happens when you lose four of five children and your wife when a drunk driver strikes your car?"

Banner Church of the Nazarene will present this popular, "Tragedy into Triumph" simulcast event at 7 p.m. each evening, Monday, March 18, through Wednesday, March 20, at the Banner Church of the Nazarene, located at 597 Northfork Road, Anderson. For more information, call 417-364-7461.

Religion on 03/14/2019