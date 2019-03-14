McDonald County Sheriff Michael Hall announced this week that the MCSO is teaming up with statewide law enforcement March 15-31 for a high-visibility youth seat belt mobilization.

Hall says the purpose of this campaign is to help increase seat belt use among teens and reduce highway fatalities.

Under the Graduated Driver's License law, teens are required to wear their seat belts and it's a primary offense not to -- meaning drivers may be stopped solely for not wearing a seat belt.

According to the 2018 Missouri Teen Safety Belt Survey, 74 percent of Missouri teens wear their seat belts when driving or riding in a motor vehicle. Seven out of 10 teen drivers and passengers killed in traffic crashes are unbuckled.

"Local motorists should be prepared for stepped up seat belt enforcement," said Sheriff Hall. "We'll be out there to remind you seat belts can -- and do -- save lives."

Seat belt use is the single most effective way to protect people and reduce fatalities in motor vehicle crashes.

Buckle up and arrive alive. For information on Missouri seatbelt usage, visit www.saveMOlives.com.

General News on 03/14/2019