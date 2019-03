McDonald County Health Department representatives will be available at the Southwest City Senior Center beginning at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 21, to administer two vaccines -- pneumococcal conjugate (PCV13) and pneumococcal polysaccharide (PPSV23).

Participants are asked to bring their Medicare or insurance cards. Those without insurance will pay a fee of $15 per shot.

