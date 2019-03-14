Sally Carroll/McDonald County Press Papa’s Pizza Palace on Main Street in Noel closed only after a few weeks of business. Business owner Kristy Trenkler said the pizza place closed “due to a partnership gone bad.” Trenkler plans to open and operate Ciao Bella Pizzeria up the street from the former pizza spot. She said she plans to operate the new business as a sole proprietor.

Kristy Trenkler is determined to bring a good pizza place to Noel.

The certified nutritionist plans to re-open the former Old Main Street Pizza, dubbing it Ciao Bella Pizzeria.

Trenkler can boast that she has a culinary arts degree from Le Cordon Bleu. Most importantly, however, she just wants to offer Noel residents some good pizza.

Trenkler recently partnered with another entity to open Papa's Pizza Palace on Main Street in Noel.

Unfortunately, the pizza business was only in operation for a few weeks. On Tuesday evening, a sign on the door posted said the business had closed on March 5.

Trenkler said Papa's Pizza Palace was closed "due to a partnership gone bad."

This time, Trenkler will operate as the executive chef and will be in business for herself. She said she hopes to open the new place in the coming weeks.

