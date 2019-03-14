Sally Carroll/McDonald County Press Steve Freeman will serve as auctioneer when the Pineville Bowling Center goes up for auction at noon, Friday, March 15. The auction will take place at the center, 13765 Highway 71, Pineville.

A former hub of family fun and activity will go on the auction block this week. The Pineville Bowling Center will be auctioned at noon, Friday, March 15.

Auctioneer Steve Freeman is selling the center on behalf of Guaranty Bank of Joplin. He said the auction will take place at the center, 13765 Highway 71, Pineville.

The 9,300-square-foot building, which was built in 2009, has 10 lanes, a game room, kitchen, snack bar, pool tables, bowling balls and shoes.

The center, which is a turnkey operation, includes all items needed to operate a bowling alley.

