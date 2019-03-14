Gunner Lee Drake

Oct. 30, 2018

Feb. 28, 2019

Gunner Lee Drake, born Oct. 30, 2018, died Feb. 28, 2019, after a sudden illness, at Mercy Children's Hospital in Kansas City, Mo.

He was preceded in death by his great-grandpa, Johnny Bill Newell.

He is the grandson of JoDe and Melinda Newell of Goodman, Mo. Other survivors include his sister, Genesis Tascarella and brother, Ezra Tascarella of Goodman; great-grandma, Patricia Neff of Goodman, great-grandma, Barbara Newell of Goodman; great-grandparents, Morris and Sue Golden of Seneca, Mo.; mother, Tori Tascarella of Tulsa, Okla.

Funeral services were held Thursday, March 7, 2019, at the Canopy Church in Neosho, Mo., with Jeremie Bridges officiating. Burial followed in the Howard Cemetery in Goodman.

Maria De Leon Hernandez

Feb. 12, 1966

March 7, 2019

Maria De Leon Hernandez, 53, of Southwest City, Mo., formerly of northwest Arkansas, died Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Rogers, Ark.

She was born Feb. 12, 1966, in San Juan, Texas, to Timoteo Gonzalez and Martha De Leon. She resided in Texas before moving to northwest Arkansas in 2001. She worked in the poultry industry and was a licensed CNA. She enjoyed fishing and camping. She was of the Baptist faith.

She was preceded in death by her father; and four children, Jessie, Sarai, Carmen and Dixie.

Survivors include her husband, Miguel Hernandez; seven children, Margarita Garcia, Robert Kunz, Roy Kunz, Albert Carrasquillo, Tina Sanchez, Annie Sanchez and Jessica Sanchez; 15 grandchildren; her mother, Martha De Leon; five brothers, David, Javier, Eddie, Julian and Phillip De Leon; and two sisters, Sandra and Melissa De Leon.

Funeral services were held Sunday, March 10, 2019, in the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Homes with David De Leon officiating.

Robert Ivan Miskimen

Oct. 25, 1925

March 10, 2019

Robert Ivan Miskimen, 93, died at home in Bella Vista, Ark., on March 10, 2019.

He was born Oct. 25, 1925, to Elmo and Lean (Panwitz) Miskimen. He grew up near Alliance, Neb., and graduated Alliance High School in 1943. He attended the Concordia Theological Seminary, graduating in 1952. He married Lois Magdalena Hoffmeyer in 1951. He served in the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod for 42 years. He married Fae Bateman and traveled to many places.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 53 years, Lois Magdalene (Hoffmeyer); and brothers, infant Carl, Louis (Patty) Miskimen.

Survivors include his wife, Fae Miskimen of Bella Vista; children, Victoria (Charles) Maaske of Horicon, Wis., Carolyn (Dennis) Sayles of Oak Harbor, Wash., Elizabeth (Richard) Jackson of Oak Creek, Wis., Grace Miskimen of Ridgecrest, Calif., Robert (Adonna) Miskimen of Avon, Ind., Christine (Weldon) Kunzemen of Juneau, Wis., Eunice (James) Harris of Apple Valley, Calif., Carl (Jaimie) Miskimen of Lodi, Wis., and Karen Miskimen of Madison, Wis.; brothers and sister, Ernest (Rosa) Miskimen of Minitare, Neb., Marie (Harry) Safford of Bayard, Neb., and Harvey (Grace) Miskimen of Jefferson City, Mo.; as well as Victoria Lehenbauer, Oviedo, Fla.; Alma (Leo) Gross, N. Olmstead, Ohio,; Roger (Diane) Gliedt of Rogers, Ark., Eric (Angela) Gliedt of San Antonio, Donna Fantozzi of St. Louis; and 20 grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, at the Bella Vista Lutheran Church in Bella Vista. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to service time at the church. The family will receive friends at this time. Interment will be in the Alliance (Neb.) Cemetery.

Memorials may be sent to Fort Wayne Theological Seminary, 6600 N. Clinton Street, Ft. Wayne, IN 46825, www.ctsfw.edu.

