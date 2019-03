Bill Wilson and Linda Wilson to Wilson Family Enterprises, Inc. Sec. 16, Twp. 23, Rge. 34. McDonald County, Mo.

Leticia G. Jacobo, Alfonso Rojas Jacobo and Christian A. Jacobo to Lizbeth Azucena Hernandez Maldonado. Victory Heights. Blk. 3, Lot 12 through Lot 41. McDonald County, Mo.

Steele Communications, Inc. to LMB Communications, LLC. Sec. 15, Twp. 21, Rge. 33. Harmon & St. Clair Addition. Lot 113 through Lot 115. McDonald County, Mo.

Marion F. Barnhart to Brenda Flanagan and Norman Keene. Sulphur Wells City. Blk. 5 through Blk. 9. Ozark Orchard Sub-division. Lot 5 and Lot 20. McDonald County, Mo.

Wa Yang and Angela Yang to Xai Yang and Choua Yang. Sec. 29, Twp. 23, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Jackie R. Lynn and Margie A. Lynn to Bradley Jordan and Janet Jordan. Sec. 5, Twp. 23, Rge. 33 and Sec. 8, Twp. 23, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Michael Ray Heins to Jose Benito Maldonado and Luz Maria Gallegos Tamayo. Sulphur Wells City. Blk. 3, Lot 1 through Lot 5. McDonald County, Mo.

Leo S. Bernard and Helen A. Bernard to Richard L. Jones and Taryn B. Jones. Sec. 1, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

C&C Land Holdings, LLC to Carroll Gene Morgan and Kristi June Morgan. Sec. 32, Twp. 22, Rge. 29 and Sec. 5, Twp. 21, Rge. 29. McDonald County, Mo.

Jerry D. Forbes and Fay N. Forbes to George Plafcan and Allyson Dru Meredith Plafcan. Sec. 26, Twp. 23, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

Mahon Huston to Rhonda Stewart. Sec. 5, Twp. 23, Rge. 29. McDonald County, Mo.

General News on 03/14/2019