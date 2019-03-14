Division I

The following cases were filed:

Christina J. Ingle vs. Alan E. Boyd. Dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Charlotte L. Johnson. Failed to transfer plates of vehicle within 30 days.

Travis W. Mansell. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Dustin Robert Wood. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Larry L. Tasso. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Rosse A. Besler. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Austin James Landis. Exceeded posted speed limit.

The following cases were heard:

Amanda N. Crawford vs. Ryan D. Crawford. Judgment of dissolution.

Brenton Robinson vs. Katelyn D. Robinson. Judgment of dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Megan N. Gregory. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Melissa L. Heitner. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Veston J. Martin. Trespassing. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Walker Natalini. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $150.

Troy C. Robins. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Derek S. Cooper vs. Doug Davis et al. Unlawful detainer.

Discover Bank vs. Stephen Ahmann. Contract -- other.

Barclays Bank of Delaware vs. Lela L. White. Suit on account.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Daniel W. Monroe. Suit on account.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Jeri Eilts. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Jamie Cotton. Suit on account.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Francisco Contreras. Suit on account.

Walter S. Geeding vs. Dennis Hanson. Small claims over $100.

TTCU Federal Credit Unino vs. Carrie D. Shepherd. Promissory note.

Anglin Family Investments vs. Michael G. Shaw et al. Suit on account.

Russell van Elk vs. Tina Bombar et al. Rent and possession.

Onemain Financial Group, LLC vs. Cynthia Sutherland. Promissory note.

Elk River Floats Wayside vs. Elk River Resort, Inc. Quiet title.

State of Missouri:

Adrianna M. Gillihan. Exceeded posted speed limit.

William B. King. Operated motor carrier vehicle on tires fabric exposed/inferior load rate/groove depth.

Shawn E. Jones. Driver operated commercial motor vehicle without seat belt.

Felonies:

Randy Blevins. Passing bad check.

Michael Nix. Domestic assault.

Justin T. Coffman. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana.

Jessica Chavez. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana.

The following cases were heard:

Seminole HMA, LLC vs. Dennis Buchanan. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Amber M. Spencer. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Health System vs. Tony E. Torres et al. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

State of Missouri:

Justin J. Delano. Theft/stealing. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Jeff Flynn. Passing bad check. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Jason L. Frye. Pursue/take/kill/possess or dispose of wildlife illegally. Guilty plea. Fine of $98.

Melissa Heitner. Failure to register motor vehicle. Guilty plea. Fine of $126.50.

Kevin L. Keesaman Jr. Pursue/take/kill/possess or dispose of wildlife illegally. Guilty plea. Fine of $285.

Jacob L. McKirch. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Johnathon Darrell Potter. Trespassing and theft/stealing. Guilty plea. Fine of $500.

Marcey Rivera. Passing bad check. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Michael G. Shuey. Passing bad check. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Deja Reawn Turner. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Guilty plea. Fine of $1,000.

Felonies:

Andrea M. Murphy. Theft/stealing. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Fine Collection Center

Alejandra Balderas. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $155.50.

Corrie Carver. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Mauricio Gutierrez Sanchez. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $20.50.

Natasha Kile. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Jacob McKirch. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Jani Moreno. Failed to stop for stop sign at stop line/before crosswalk/point nearest intersection. Guilty plea. Fine of $30.50.

Mikah Wofford. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $20.50.

General News on 03/14/2019