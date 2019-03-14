RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County Josh Parsons is tagged out while attempting to steal second base in the Mustangs' 3-2 win in a scrimmage held Monday at MCHS.

Going into Monday's baseball jamboree, first-year McDonald County coach Kevin Burgi said his pitching staff would be the strength of his 2019 team.

After the three-inning scrimmages against East Newton, Diamond and Purdy, six different pitchers proved Burgi to be correct.

The Mustangs allowed just two runs in the three scrimmages, winning two and tying one.

McDonald County opened with a 3-2 win over East Newton. Boston Dowd pitched the first two innings, allowing two runs in two innings on two hits while striking out five.

Levi Helm worked a perfect third inning, striking out the first two hitters he faced.

Dowd got the Mustang offense on the board in the bottom of the first, hitting a leadoff homer to tie the game.

East Newton took a 2-1 lead into the bottom of the third before McDonald County scored two runs for the win.

Dowd singled and Jordan Platter walked with one out. After a wild pitch put runners on second and third, Joe Brown hit a deep fly ball to right field that drove in both runners when East Newton's right fielder fell after making the catch.

Dowd had two hits to lead the Mustang offense, while Brown and Cole Martin both had one.

Diamond

Oakley Roessler struck out five of the six batters he faced to lead McDonald County to a 5-0 win over Diamond. Brown worked the final inning, striking out two of the three batters he faced.

McDonald County took a 3-0 lead in the first on singles by Kobe McAlister, Sampson Boles, Nevin Price, Micah Burkholder and a fielder's choice RBI by Kammeron Hopkins.

The Mustangs added single runs in the second and third innings on hits by Josh Parsons and Cory Creason.

Purdy

Izak Johnson struck out three of the six batters he faced before Boles worked the third inning without allowing a hit in the Mustangs' 0-0 tie.

McDonald County's Omar Manuel and Boles had singles for the only two hits of the game.

McDonald County opens its season on March 15 against Grove at the Ozark Classic Baseball Tournament in Harrison, Ark. Game time is scheduled for 8 p.m.

