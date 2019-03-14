Anderson Betterment Club -- March 14

The Anderson Betterment Club will meet at noon Thursday, March 14, at the old 71 Community Room, next door to Tatum Motors in Anderson. Bring a friend and ideas of making Anderson even better. Find out what's going on to make Anderson a better place to live, work and play and how you can help. There will be lunch available, so bring some lunch money.

American Legion Benefit Dinner -- March 15

The American Legion Post 392 in Pineville will be hosting its third Friday benefit dinner with serving to begin at 4:30 p.m. Friday, March 15. The meal will be prepared by the Ladies Auxiliary and feature corned beef and cabbage, brisket, carrots, salad, potatoes, rolls, dessert and drinks. A donation of $7 for adults and $5 for children 10 and under is requested, and carry outs are available. The Legion building is located on Jesse James Road next to the Cornerstone Bank. All are welcome.

Stella Senior Center Dinner and Dance -- March 15

The Stella Senior Center will host a dinner and dance on Friday evening, March 15. A corned beef and vegetable supper will be served starting at 5:30 p.m. and will include dessert and drink. At 7 p.m. dance to music provided by The McDonald County Country Band, for a cover charge of $5. Refreshments will be available all evening. Please call 417-628-3314 or 476-3079 for information.

White Rock Fire Dept. Open House -- March 16

The White Rock Fire Department is hosting an open house from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at the station, located at 3129 Rains Road in Jane. There will be a meet and greet and proposed fire district information. Children will receive fire hats, there will be free safety publications and free hot dogs. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Noel Senior Center Dinner and Dance -- March 16

The McDonald County Senior Center is hosting a potluck dinner and music, beginning with dinner at 5 p.m. Saturday, March 16, followed by music provided by "The Tar Top Travelers." Everyone is welcome to enjoy dinner and dancing. Please contact Louine Gardner at 417-475-3511 for more information.

McDonald County Free Property Tax Credit Assist -- March 20

The McDonald County Senior Center will host property tax credit assistance provided by Economic Security, to help with filing, from 10:30 a.m. to noon Wednesday, March 20, at 624 Johnson Drive, Noel. Bring the following items: Missouri CRP; Verification of Rent Paid; SSA-1099, RRB-1099 or SSI statement; 2018 paid real estate receipts or personal property tax receipts; disabled veteran documentation/power of attorney or Federal form 1210 and death certificate in the case of a deceased spouse. All seniors welcome. For additional information, contact Louine Gardner at 417-475-3511.

Noel Senior Center Gospel Music -- March 24

The McDonald County Senior Center is hosting a gospel music program from 1 to 5 p.m Sunday, March 24. Everyone is welcome to attend.

McDonald County Free Income Tax Assist --March 26-April 9

The McDonald County Chamber of Commerce is providing the location for free income tax assistance from the IRS. The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program has returned to McDonald County at a new location and time. Federal and state income tax returns and property tax credit forms will be prepared by trained volunteers at the Anderson Community Room, 929 N. U.S. 71 Business Highway (next to Tatum Tractor), from noon to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays, now to March 26 and April 9. There will be no service on April 2 due to election day. Appointments are not taken; it's walk-in service only.

Noel Senior Center Activities --Daily

The McDonald County Senior Center, located at 624 Johnson Drive in Noel, serves lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. All seniors are welcome. There are also crochet classes provided every Friday morning from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Please contact Louine Gardner at 417-475-3511 for more information.

