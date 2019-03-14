This booking report indicates that the persons listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Feb. 24

Amber Lee Stecker, 38, Pineville, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to register motor vehicle

Feb. 25

Ralph J. Galiano, 61, Bella Vista, Ark., public intoxication

James Grant Icenogle, 32, Anderson, tampering with motor vehicle

Feb. 26

Brayan Angel Apolonio, 22, Noel, theft/stealing and assault

Andrea Lyn Collins, 34, no address given, endangering the welfare of a child

Michaela Freeman, 22, Seneca, exceeded posted speed limit

Oatis Shannon Hook, 43, Pineville, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and DWI -- alcohol

Kyle James Jones, 23, Anderson, DWI -- alcohol and unlawful use of weapon -- shoot at/from motor vehicle at person, motor vehicle or building

James Alvin Lowery Jr., 26, Anderson, tampering with motor vehicle and driving while revoked/suspended

David Medrano, 24, Noel, harassment

Feb. 27

Terrill Kealimanu, 49, Noel, as owner, operated motor vehicle without financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility and exceeded posted speed limit

Terry Meingin, 30, Neosho, operated motor vehicle with vision reducing material applied to windshield/excessive vision reducing material applied to side window

Dustin Shane Tygart, 33, Noel, driving while revoked/suspended, passing bad check, failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer and operated motor vehicle owner by another knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility

Steven Scott Vance, 27, Goodman, trespassing and resist/interfere with arrest, detention, stop

Dakota Williams, 25, Anderson, failure to register as sex offender

Feb. 28

Johnny Lee Arehard, 24, Sulphur Springs, Ark., burglary

Maria Dawn Cervantes, 37, no address given, as owner, operated motor vehicle without financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility, failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident, DWI -- alcohol and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

Joseph Derek Cramer, 30, Anderson, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

Jessaca Y-von Lewis, 31, Anderson, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, failure to register motor vehicle and ordinance violation

March 1

Steven Jerome Carter, 32, no address given, out-of-state fugitive

Austin Steven Francisco, 27, Pineville, as owner, operated motor vehicle without financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Troy Lee Stancell, 33, Anderson, obstructing police

Larry Tasso, 60, Miami, Okla., DWI -- physical injury

March 2

Jonathon Darrell Potter, 39, Noel, trespassing and theft/stealing

Carla Shenk, 58, Goodman, passing bad check

Brens Solomon, 32, Lanagan, expired license, DWI -- alcohol and failed to drive within right lane of roadway when roadway of sufficient width

