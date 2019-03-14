This booking report indicates that the persons listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
Feb. 24
Amber Lee Stecker, 38, Pineville, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to register motor vehicle
Feb. 25
Ralph J. Galiano, 61, Bella Vista, Ark., public intoxication
James Grant Icenogle, 32, Anderson, tampering with motor vehicle
Feb. 26
Brayan Angel Apolonio, 22, Noel, theft/stealing and assault
Andrea Lyn Collins, 34, no address given, endangering the welfare of a child
Michaela Freeman, 22, Seneca, exceeded posted speed limit
Oatis Shannon Hook, 43, Pineville, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and DWI -- alcohol
Kyle James Jones, 23, Anderson, DWI -- alcohol and unlawful use of weapon -- shoot at/from motor vehicle at person, motor vehicle or building
James Alvin Lowery Jr., 26, Anderson, tampering with motor vehicle and driving while revoked/suspended
David Medrano, 24, Noel, harassment
Feb. 27
Terrill Kealimanu, 49, Noel, as owner, operated motor vehicle without financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility and exceeded posted speed limit
Terry Meingin, 30, Neosho, operated motor vehicle with vision reducing material applied to windshield/excessive vision reducing material applied to side window
Dustin Shane Tygart, 33, Noel, driving while revoked/suspended, passing bad check, failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer and operated motor vehicle owner by another knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility
Steven Scott Vance, 27, Goodman, trespassing and resist/interfere with arrest, detention, stop
Dakota Williams, 25, Anderson, failure to register as sex offender
Feb. 28
Johnny Lee Arehard, 24, Sulphur Springs, Ark., burglary
Maria Dawn Cervantes, 37, no address given, as owner, operated motor vehicle without financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility, failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident, DWI -- alcohol and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
Joseph Derek Cramer, 30, Anderson, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
Jessaca Y-von Lewis, 31, Anderson, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, failure to register motor vehicle and ordinance violation
March 1
Steven Jerome Carter, 32, no address given, out-of-state fugitive
Austin Steven Francisco, 27, Pineville, as owner, operated motor vehicle without financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
Troy Lee Stancell, 33, Anderson, obstructing police
Larry Tasso, 60, Miami, Okla., DWI -- physical injury
March 2
Jonathon Darrell Potter, 39, Noel, trespassing and theft/stealing
Carla Shenk, 58, Goodman, passing bad check
Brens Solomon, 32, Lanagan, expired license, DWI -- alcohol and failed to drive within right lane of roadway when roadway of sufficient width
