Gregg Sweeten hopes that McDonald County professional responders and neighbors will take advantage of special weather training next week.

Sweeten, who serves as McDonald County Emergency Management Agency director, organized the event with help from National Weather Service meteorologists in Springfield.

The special presentation is planned for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 14, at the Pineville Community Center.

NWS meteorologists will educate participants about squall lines and squall line tornadoes.

"We have a lot of squall lines that come through that can spawn weaker tornadoes," Sweeten said. "We're starting to see more of this type of weather event."

The National Weather Service has led several weather spotter training classes over the past few years, but they and Sweeten look for something fresh to offer. "You can go over basic spotting training so many times," Sweeten explained.

Sweeten usually starts to coordinate the training in December. Training is set for late February or early March.

In the past, topics have included spotter safety and tactical spotting, gearing the topic more toward volunteers who have radios to send back critical weather information, Sweeten said.

This program will give participants vital information about squall lines and squall lines tornadoes, which Sweeten said weather personnel are experiencing more than they used to.

The free, two-hour program is aimed at law enforcement, fire personnel, trained spotters and EMS responders and anyone interested in learning more about squall lines.

"It's geared more toward professional responders but open to anyone," Sweeten said. "If we can train somebody, we can save a life."

Registration for the program is not required.

