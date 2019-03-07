John Hobbs of Anderson, a retired agriculture teacher and extension agent, is actively involved in the McDonald County Farm Bureau.

Hobbs got his agriculture education degree in 1972 at the University of Arkansas. He earned his master's degree in 1981 at the University of Missouri. He taught for 30 years. He worked for 13 years at the University of Missouri Extension Service in agriculture and rural development.

"It's a lot of similar things that you do as an ag teacher, just more detailed and you deal with adults instead of kids," he said.

He noted people would come in with unidentified insects and weeds and would want to know about soil testing or have other problems and he had to have the resources to help them.

"That was a rewarding 13 years," he said.

He has been on the Farm Bureau board for 20 or 30 years, he said.

"To me, Farm Bureau is important because only 2 percent of the population are farmers in our country. Farm Bureau is the last stronghold of lobbying for agriculture. They do a lot of good things for the agriculture industry."

He said the Farm Bureau has special projects throughout the year. Most groups do a donation to Ronald McDonald House. The McDonald County Farm Bureau decided to keep its donations local. It gave donations to Crosslines and the food bank at the high school.

"We wanted to do something more, locally," he said. "Even though Ronald McDonald House is a good thing, we thought more local help would be better."

The Farm Bureau does some educational activities, he said. It gives materials, such as activity books, to the school to pass out so students can learn more about agriculture. Also, at the fair each year, someone has an idea for an educational activity for children. One year, children got to plant seeds. Another year, they got to make their own ice cream, he said.

Hobbs said the Farm Bureau has political action committee meetings at the capitol where committee members talk about different issues that are agriculture-related. They also keep up with commodity groups, such as beef, soybean, poultry, etc., and discuss the future of their crop or species and whether there is any legislation pending that is going to affect them.

Another thing the McDonald County Farm Bureau does is a mini-grant program, he said. One teacher used a mini-grant to take her class to George Washington Carver Monument near Diamond, where students learned about peanuts and agriculture, he said.

Hobbs said he does a lot of volunteering, especially at the high school ag department. Right now he is training a poultry judging team to compete against other schools, he said.

He has cows and calves. He has 80 acres of conservation area with native grasses and timber. "We've planted lots of wildflowers in with the grasses. It's just something I enjoy doing," he said.

