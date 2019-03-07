Offering home-grown produce and handcrafted goods is an attractive goal, but organizers of a new farmers market want the venue also to be a place where neighbors visit and build community.

The Powell Historical Preservation Society recently voted to hold its first-ever farmers market on the first and third Fridays of every month.

Creating a special place for neighbors is key. Organizers also want to raise money for the old historic bridge.

"Several of us on the board were born and raised here and we miss the days of the station or the store being a gathering place to catch up with neighbors and meet new ones," said board member Tiffany Norton.

"Our vision is for the market to not just be a place to pick up your produce and goods, but to also offer a place you can bring your lawn chair and catch up with your friends and neighbors."

The venue will begin April 19 and conclude Oct. 18. Times are 3 to 7 p.m.

The board solicited feedback over a number of weeks to accommodate the larger number of vendors and the general public. Most vendors who responded preferred an evening during the week since they already participate in larger markets on the weekends, Norwood said.

Board members are finalizing applications and guidelines in accordance with the Missouri Department of Agriculture Farmers Market Handbook.

Those should be completed and sent out this week.

Several vendors have expressed interest in participating, she added.

Vendors' fees will be considered donations and tax-deductible. The Powell Historical Preservation Society operates as a non-profit 501(c)3. Donations will be used for repairing and maintaining the historic Powell bridge and some signage for the market, Norwood said.

"We are actually in the process of getting parking lot construction started, as well as getting the bridge safely prepared for foot traffic," Norwood said. "We are so excited and hope to have this all done by the Fourth of July celebration."

The board voted to focus on these guidelines:

• $20 a year with a 10 percent daily commission for a standard 10 x10 space. Vendor is responsible for bringing his or her own tent. With 13 market days, that works out to $1.54 a day plus commission.

• $20 a year with a 10 percent daily commission and a $5 daily fee for a space under the pavilion which will include electric. This works out to $6.54 a day plus commission.

Vendors interested in participating are asked to email phpsmarket@gmail.com.

