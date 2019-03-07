In a joint operation with the Jasper County Sheriff's Department, Newton County Sheriff's Department, Duquesne Police Department and Joplin Police Department, the Ozark Drug Enforcement team was able to apprehend a fugitive wanted in connection with several burglaries and thefts in McDonald County.

Around noon on Friday, March 1, 27-year-old Craig Vanlue was identified as the passenger in a Toyota Camry reported stolen out of Rogers, Ark. ODET detectives were able to track Vanlue down in Joplin, just west of Flying J Truck Stop on FF Highway.

While searching the stolen vehicle, officers located a Smith and Wesson .40 caliber handgun in the vehicle, along with drug paraphernalia consisting of needles and a spoon with possible heroin residue, according to ODET Commander Chad Allison.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Makayla Swinson and arrested in connection with the stolen vehicle.

Both suspects were transported to Jasper County Jail.

Vanlue was later transported to McDonald County Jail, where he was held in connection with charges of burglary, armed criminal action, theft/stealing and tampering with a motor vehicle.

