A new tornado siren could save lives in the southern part of the county. Gregg Sweeten is banking on that fact.

Untapped monies from a large grant are being utilized for an outdoor tornado siren. Sweeten, who serves as McDonald County Emergency Management Agency director, operates under an emergency management performance grant. When leftover monies are available, personnel can apply for small grants through the state. Last year, Sweeten was able to apply for a grant for a new mobile generator.

This time, he applied for a new tornado siren, which will be placed at the Crowder College campus in Jane.

The population that attends Crowder College, in addition to those who frequent the cluster of businesses in Jane, can result in a significant number of people present.

"The southern end of the county can, at times, have more people there than some of the cities in the county," he said, "just because of the public saturation."

People in a large parking lot like Walmart's or Crowder College's could be alerted about impending weather conditions. In the current scenario, "people in parking lots may not get warning," he said.

This is the second such siren the county has been able to obtain. In 2012, the county partnered with the city of Anderson. The county was able to apply for the funds and the city reimbursed the county. At the time, it was one of the first in the state, Sweeten said.

Preparation for the new siren is already underway. Crowder College has been very helpful to work with, Sweeten said. The environmental study for the site is already complete.

The lowest bid for the siren came in about $20,500. Sweeten ordered the siren on Monday and estimates its arrival in six to eight weeks.

The price tag includes the installation of the siren. Putting the siren into place takes about one day.

"We'll put it up as quickly as we can."

