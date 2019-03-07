8U 45 pounds
Prestin Legrand, third place
8U 50 pounds
Shawn Farmer, DNP
8U 55 pounds
Carson Misner, second place
8U 60 pounds
Bronx Martin, sixth place
8U 60 pounds
Christian Benhumea, first place (Champion)
8U 70 pounds
Blayde Pagel, DNP
8U 75 pounds
Christopher Ramirez, second place
8U 90 pounds
Zane Burrows, DNP
10U 65 pounds
Kemper Englert, DNP
10U 70 pounds
Landon Vick, DNP
10U 75 pounds
Stevan Benhumea, first place (Champion)
10U 90 pounds S
Sam Pacheco, second place
10U 100 pounds
Alyssa Jackson, third place
10U 120 pounds
Andrew Bogart, DNP
12U 80 pounds
Jette Akins, sixth place
12U 80 pounds
Dominic Cervantes's DNP
12U 85 pounds
Ryder Martin, third place
12U 130 pounds
Trey Hardin, third place
12U 150 pounds
Alex Bogart, fifth place
14U 110 pounds
Cross Spencer, fifth place
14U 115 pounds
Levi Smith, first place (Champion)
14U 125 pounds
Colter Vick, fourth place
14U 190 pounds
Samuel Murphy, first place (Champion)
The club heads to Lebanon, Mo., for Missouri Nationals this weekend.Sports on 03/07/2019
Print Headline: McDonald County Youth Wrestling Results