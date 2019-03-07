Sign in
McDonald County Youth Wrestling Results by Staff Report | Today at 4:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Photo Submitted McDonald County Youth Wrestling Club members qualifying for the state tournament in Kansas City.

8U 45 pounds

Prestin Legrand, third place

8U 50 pounds

Shawn Farmer, DNP

8U 55 pounds

Carson Misner, second place

8U 60 pounds

Bronx Martin, sixth place

8U 60 pounds

Christian Benhumea, first place (Champion)

8U 70 pounds

Blayde Pagel, DNP

8U 75 pounds

Christopher Ramirez, second place

8U 90 pounds

Zane Burrows, DNP

10U 65 pounds

Kemper Englert, DNP

10U 70 pounds

Landon Vick, DNP

10U 75 pounds

Stevan Benhumea, first place (Champion)

10U 90 pounds S

Sam Pacheco, second place

10U 100 pounds

Alyssa Jackson, third place

10U 120 pounds

Andrew Bogart, DNP

12U 80 pounds

Jette Akins, sixth place

12U 80 pounds

Dominic Cervantes's DNP

12U 85 pounds

Ryder Martin, third place

12U 130 pounds

Trey Hardin, third place

12U 150 pounds

Alex Bogart, fifth place

14U 110 pounds

Cross Spencer, fifth place

14U 115 pounds

Levi Smith, first place (Champion)

14U 125 pounds

Colter Vick, fourth place

14U 190 pounds

Samuel Murphy, first place (Champion)

The club heads to Lebanon, Mo., for Missouri Nationals this weekend.

Sports on 03/07/2019

Print Headline: McDonald County Youth Wrestling Results

