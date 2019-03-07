The McDonald County Back to Basics Community Group meeting will be held beginning with a potluck at 6:30 p.m. and meeting from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 14, at the New Mac Community Room located on old Highway 71 north of the High School in Anderson. This meeting is held every month on the second Thursday of the month.

Go Green -- St. Patty's Day Potluck!

Since it is just before St Patrick's Day, bring your favorite green dish or anything else including main dishes, sides and/or desserts. Please bring your own table service (plates, utensils) to conserve resources. Beverages will be furnished.

Entertainment -- Stand-up comedy of Ruth Pendergraft.

Speaker/s -- How long has it been since you have checked out the library? Did you know it has programs on genealogy (so you can find your long lost ancestors); that there is a book club that meets often; that there is a summer reading program; and that libraires have high tech equipment and will teach you how to use it. Librarian Amy Wallain will be here to fill us in on the wonders of our own special McDonald County Library that you never knew existed.

PLEASE -- bring a canned or packaged food donation to be given to Crosslines (must be non-expired and non-dented). If everyone brought just one can, we would have 40 or 50 cans to help feed some hungry folks. We will be continuing the drawing for the monthly door prize. You will get one entry for the prize for each can or item of food that you bring.

Remember for winter -- If McDonald County Schools are closed due to weather on our meeting day, we will have no B2B meeting.

The McDonald County Back to Basics Community Group (B2B) was formed in 2008 as a grassroots effort to combine education, information, community services and a social outlet, so that we may support each other in good times and bad. This activity is fun, free and open to all including surrounding communities. For more information, call 417-845-0170.

Community on 03/07/2019