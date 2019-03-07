Three players from McDonald County High School recently were named to Big 8 West All-Conference all-star teams.

The McDonald County boys' team was represented by Cooper Reece, who earned second-team honors.

The Lady Mustangs were represented by Ragan Wilson and Rita Santillan. Wilson was named to the second team, while Santillan earned honorable mention honors.

First-team selections for the boys were Matthew Thompson (Nevada), Logan Applegate (Nevada), Truman Kaderly (Lamar), Brennen Yust (Seneca) and Ethan Hoppes (Cassville).

Thompson was named Player of the Year, while Shaun Gray (Nevada), a former assistant at MCHS, was named Coach of the Year.

Earning first-team honors for the girls' team were Calli Beshore (Nevada), Allison Bower (Nevada), Hallee Doss (Lamar), Kaesha George (Monett) and Taylor Mailes (Seneca).

Beshore earned Player of the Year honors while Brent Bartlett (Nevada) was named Coach of the Year.

