McDonald County High School senior and FFA chapter president Bailey McAlister says FFA has made her a leader.

Her FFA career started her freshman year in high school. In contests, she started by working with dairy cattle that year, poultry and ag sales in her sophomore year, horse evaluation in her junior year and livestock evaluation this year.

She did not have much to say about contests, however.

"One of the biggest things is how I've become a leader," she said. "I like to be in it with the kids. I like to know my freshmen coming in. Being a family is important to me."

"Success is not the most important thing, even though it's great," she said. "The work ethic behind it and the people you meet is truly the best part."

She said schools have their rivals, but not so in FFA.

"In FFA, we have no rivals. We're all here for the same purpose. We're here to advocate for agriculture, meet new people and forge lifelong friendships," she said.

FFA has also opened career opportunities for McAlister, she said.

"I plan to go into ag communications, but first fulfilling a horse judging scholarship at the Northeastern Oklahoma A & M College," she said. From there, she plans to transfer to Oklahoma State University to finish her degree in ag communications.

"Through FFA I've been able to make career opportunities for myself," she said. "Networking is everything. They teach you people skills, how to present yourself."

She said she went to the FFA National Convention, which has a career fair with many big companies present, as well as colleges. "If you connect with them, you are opening doors for yourself you wouldn't get without FFA," she said.

She also wanted to thank the community for its support of the FFA program.

"McDonald County is a huge alumni area," she said. "Without them, we wouldn't be here. We do a buyer's dinner at the fair, and Tyson's donates the chicken. Without them, the dinner wouldn't be as amazing as it is. I really want to say thank you to our community. We love being a part of our community. McDonald County is a homey place. We love our red, black and white. The atmosphere here is infectious. Anyone who comes here falls in love immediately."

Asked what values she has learned in FFA, McAlister said, "Family is a top value I've learned. Work ethic. Sincerity. I care for people so much. The love of people. The value of listening to people. Sometimes, as a leader, I need to step back and let other people take the reins, and sometimes I need to step up and take the reins."

General News on 03/07/2019