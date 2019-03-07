Courtesy photo Callie Keaton displays her FFA jacket, along with those of her mom and dad. Her parents' commitment to and interest in FFA led Callie to join the organization when she was a freshman. As a senior, she serves the FFA chapter in several leadership roles.

Callie Keaton successfully juggles chores, rodeo and several FFA teams.

She competes and completes difficult assignments, rising to the challenge of exceeding expectations.

Her days are filled with taking care of 119 head of cattle, seven horses, overseeing an ag project, serving in several leadership capacities and competing.

Keaton, a McDonald County high school senior, has gained valuable experience during her four years in FFA. Her parents, Jennifer and Vance Keaton, were actively involved in their high school FFA chapters in Delight and Mountain View, Ark. That interest led her to venture into the same water.

Her mother, who works as a veterinarian, has instilled a love for animals.

But Keaton has naturally made animals a big part of her life on her own. When she was little, she looked forward to riding a horse on her aunt's farm every time they visited. By age 3, she began to compete in rodeo.

Her mother said Callie's love for horses started very early in life.

"She has been drawn to horses since the time she could practically walk," her mother said. Her parents didn't have any horses, "so it was all her desire and determination," Jennifer added.

"She got a little pony when she was 4 and never wavered in her love or desire to ride."

Sparked by that interest, Keaton pursued her love for horses. She took challenge after challenge.

Today, this cowgirl is ranked 12th in the world in barrel racing.

Competitive Nature

Keaton doesn't shy away from hard work. The National Honor Society member and National High School Rodeo Association secretary is actively involved in FFA, rodeo, 4-H and her community.

From being named McDonald County Outstanding 4-Her last year, to serving as a McDonald County High School ambassador, Keaton works to involve herself in leadership roles across several different categories.

Top honors include her recent success with a special project through FFA, called a supervised agriculture experience project. She was able to leave school early in the afternoon, come home and work with her cattle. She put out hay and minerals and worked with the calves she plans to show. Keaton's project, Beef Production Entrepreneurship and Equine Science Entrepreneurship, just won in the area level of competition. Her application now moves on to the state level.

Last year, Keaton served on an FFA horse judging team, taking fourth in the state. Keaton personally took third in the state in the individual category.

Each horse judging team member was required to take a 50-question test about horse knowledge. In addition, the team judged one to two classes of horses. Judges looked at such criteria as structure and muscle definition. Each horse also was judged on its performance review, including riding and horse movement.

This year, Keaton is part of a team that will judge livestock. Practice starts in March, and the district contest is April 8 and 9. The top ranking 12 teams then compete at state, Keaton said.

She's also part of a four-member FFA ag sales team that undergoes a 50-question test about sales knowledge. The team also is evaluated on how well it sells the product. Team members participate in an angry customer scenario that teaches and evaluates FFA students on working through such a trying situation.

From time management skills to real-life experience, Keaton believes that FFA enables students to gain critical professional opportunities that benefit them now and in their future careers.

She finds it easy to help recruit future members.

A group of fifth-graders recently toured the McDonald County High School, and the 290-member FFA group had the opportunity to promote its cause.

FFA is open to everyone, and members are not required to have a farm or own animals, Keaton said. FFA's points sell themselves. Junior and senior young men are excited about shop classes, Keaton said. Youngsters learn that they will gain hands-on experience and have the opportunity to show animals. That appeals to many, Keaton said.

Her mother said that Callie has learned critical communication and leadership skills during her years in FFA.

"She has developed the ability to communicate with individuals and groups, lead a discussion, give speeches, organize activities and work with a group," Jennifer said.

All those skills will aid her in her future career. A great deal of self-motivation keeps her on track, through various competitions.

"I feel my success can be contributed to my desire, determination, awesome coaches, and, last but not least, my faith in God," Keaton said.

Queen of Barrel Racing

Keaton has never been afraid to compete. Even as a young child, she looked forward to riding a horse and competing against others. She competes in barrel racing, goat tying, breakaway, and pole bending. Her talent has taken her to the national level of competition.

Keaton currently is 12th in the world in barrel racing. She's been named Arkansas State Champion Barrel Racer and Arkansas Co-Champion Pole Bender.

The top four from each state as well as the Provinces of Canada and Mexico participate in the National High School Finals Rodeo and each contestant participates in two rounds in each of their events, Keaton said.

"The top 20 make it to the short go at the end of the week. I placed 8th in the short go but was 12th overall," she said.

The 12th overall ranking is an average of all three performances.

Her travels take her on long trips, sometimes to southern Arkansas, several hours away.

Time spent with competitors is fun, Keaton says.

The camaraderie is fantastic, complete with family cookouts.

The best aspect of rodeo? "It's family-oriented," she says. "We compete but we're still best friends. Most people can't say they're best friends with someone they're competing with."

These days, as this active high school senior prepares to wrap up her schedule in coming months, Keaton credits FFA for helping her successfully manage all aspects of her busy life.

Time management is critical for this young woman with big dreams.

After college, she hopes to have a farm, take care of horses and work as a professional rodeo cowgirl.

Her favorite thing? "Riding a horse," she said. "It's pure joy and excitement."

