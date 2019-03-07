Sign in
Replica edition News Obits Sports Opinion Community Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
January 2019 Sales Tax Reciepts by Staff Reports | Today at 4:00 a.m.

Sales tax receipts for January 2019, when compared to 2018 receipts for the same time period, show that county revenue is up while Pineville, Anderson and Southwest City experienced a few decreases in revenue.

Sales tax receipts for January, distributed in February, are listed first below. They are followed by last year's figures, with the difference between the two, whether an increase or decrease, listed last.

McDonald County

• General Revenue -- $101,816.51; $88,480.93; up $13,335.58

• Road and Bridge -- $101,816.74; $88,480.90; up $13,335.84

• Law Enforcement -- $101,816.66; $88,480.90; up $13,335.76

• Emergency Communication -- $92,165.10; $85,794.47; up $6,370.63

Pineville

• General Revenue -- $6,077.23, $5,290.74; up $786.49

• Capital Improvement -- $3,038.67; $2,645.49; up $393.18

• Consolidated City Use Tax -- $75,441.30; $195,588.87; down $120,147.57

Anderson

• General Revenue -- $18,945.13; $23,671.42; down $4,726.29

• Transportation -- $9,044.43; $11,732.24; down $2,687.81

Noel

• General Revenue -- $16,730; $8,000.78; up $8,729.22

• Transportation -- $7,915.99; $3,813.85; up $4,102.14

• Capital Improvement -- $6,273.75; $3,000.33; up $3,273.42

• Fire Protection -- $4,182.44; $2,000.25; up $2,182.19

Southwest City

• General Revenue -- $7,553.60; $8,004.96; down $451.36

• Fire Protection -- $1,799.87; $1,890.52; down $90.65

• Capital Improvement -- $3,599.83; $3,781.01; down $181.18

• Local Option Use Tax -- $2,499.22; $2,498.36; up $0.86

• Motor Vehicle Tax -- $3,085.78; $3,213.83; down $128.05

Goodman

• General Revenue -- $7,178.32; $5,735.15; up $1,443.17

General News on 03/07/2019

Print Headline: January 2019 Sales Tax Reciepts

Sponsor Content

Comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT