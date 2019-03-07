Sandy Hughes of Stella is part of a group raising funds to build a hospice home in Joplin called Solace House.

Her story goes back to when her husband Roger died, a year ago, from cancer.

"When my husband decided he wanted to pass at home, we went through Compassus Hospice out of Joplin," she said. After his death, she realized not everyone could care for a loved one at home because of physical limitations. She said she has older friends in their 80s and 90s who could not lift a loved one and take care of them. When she realized that, she began to search for options and she found Clarehouse of Tulsa, Okla. It is a free home, funded by private donations. She is now on a mission to start a similar home in Joplin.

"When we do this, it will be the first of its kind in Missouri; and it's terribly needed," she said. "Veterans are welcome. The only stipulation is you have to be referred by a hospice provider. We're raising funds to build a home in Joplin. My ambitions are to volunteer there. There are several people in McDonald County who want to volunteer there."

She continued, "We've had meetings in Jefferson City at the capitol. We're working with senators and legislators to pass a bill to allow us to have more than two bedrooms per home. The demographics of Joplin suggest a 10-room house."

She said doctors and nurses and other health care professionals in Joplin are behind the movement. "They want to see this happen because the need is great," she said. "It's open to everyone."

Hughes is one of three co-founders of the organization. The education director of Clarehouse notified two other women in the Joplin area with the same vision for a home in the Joplin area, Hughes said. Go to www.solacehouseoftheozarks.com to make a donation or mail it to Solace House of the Ozarks, P.O. Box 4467 Joplin, MO 64803, or email shughes248@gmail.com for more information.

Hughes concluded, "To quote my pastor on Sunday morning, 'loving God is loving people,' and we need to help others at end of life."

