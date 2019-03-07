Goodman City Council members approved the Planning and Zoning Committee's inaugural recommendation Tuesday night.

In a public hearing held before the regular city council meeting, city council members approved Ordinance No. 209-510, annexing some property into Goodman.

The property contains two lots, one of which is technically already within the city, and one lot which is not. However, both lots are included in the abstract, owner Steve Marion previously told the Planning and Zoning Committee.

Part of the property at 912 State Highway 59 will be used for Ozark Health Clinic.

In addition to annexing the property into Goodman, the city council also changed the zoning of the property from agriculture to commercial.

In other business, realtor Angie Crawford with Genuine Realty spoke to the council, urging members to consider providing an incentive for a potential buyer of the former Choice Puppies building in town.

Crawford said she and fellow realtor, Bridgette Farley, have actively marketed the large, unused building to potential buyers nationwide. Not much interest has been sparked, Crawford said, but an incentive -- such as a tax break -- could help spur a sale. That, in turn, could spur growth, small businesses and more.

Council members said they would take the incentive idea under consideration.

City council members also learned about an 80/20 matching grant program, the Small Community Engineering Assistance Program, that could help city officials identify problems with infrastructure that need improvement. The grant is available through the Department of Natural Resources.

Matthew Ridpath and Greg Perkins, with TREKK Design Group, said they would help city officials apply for such a grant if they were interested.

Other business included the request to place a food truck in Goodman. A woman asked if a city ordinance would allow her to have one.

Mayor Greg Richmond said an ordinance relating to a food truck is not in existence. City council members agreed, however, to have city clerk Karla McNorton research other cities' requirements for food truck operations.

