MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Four-year-old Lucas Pierce and his pup, Fire Dog, showed up to support the FFA at its recent chicken dinner fundraiser.

FFA advisor Shawn McAlister has been teaching agriculture for 20 years -- 18 of those at McDonald County High School. Over the decades, he has seen hundreds of FFA members flourish within the organization.

The McDonald County FFA chapter is very active, with approximately 260 members involved. Each year an average of 10 students earn an opportunity of a lifetime and attend the FFA Washington Leadership Conference; a six-day gathering in Washington, D.C.

"Students are able to meet with various political titles and tour the nation's capital," McAlister said. "It's a great opportunity for them to be independent."

The overall objective of the conference is for students to become engaged citizens who make a measurable positive difference in their communities, according to the FFA website.

Conference curriculum focuses on four core building blocks -- me, we, do and serve. Students first identify what they excel at and what they enjoy. Once students have a sense of self, they begin to embrace diversity and what each individual brings to the table when accomplishing a common goal. After establishing the value of self and others, students focus on advocacy and supporting a cause. The conference peaks with a service day project where students contribute to a project that serves the needs of the Washington, D.C. community.

FFA also provides firsthand experience in a variety of new settings and skills.

Tyler Sprenkle, a junior, has been involved in FFA for two years and has garnered the position of chapter parliamentarian.

"I make sure all chapter meetings follow the parliamentary procedure," he said.

Sprenkle also partakes in a supervised agricultural experience specializing in beef and cattle production.

McAlister explained that FFA's agriculture education program is comprised of classroom instruction, FFA contests and supervised agricultural experiences.

"These SAEs can be experimental or career-oriented, and sometimes both," McAlister said.

Senior Izak Johnson has been involved in FFA for five years and uses his SAE to explore a career-path in construction. He works for a local businessman remodeling homes in the county.

"I've seen people completely change direction in their long-term pursuits after a conference or a field trip," McAlister said. He went on to describe one student who discovered a love of veterinary science after viewing an equine surgery procedure at the University of Arkansas campus in Fayetteville, Ark.

FFA members are also tasked with the responsibility of raising funds to sponsor their trip to the Washington Leadership Conference. The organization recently hosted a chicken dinner fundraiser to collect donations.

