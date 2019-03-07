RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Elliott Wolfe recently signed a letter of intent to play football at Concordia University in St. Paul, Minn. Front row, left to right: Nancy Wolfe (mom), Elliott Wolfe, Dennis Wolfe (dad) and Erin Wolfe (sister). Back row: MCHS coaches Sean McCullough, Craig Collins, Chris Kane, Kellen Hoover and Kanon Hoover. RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Elliott Wolfe recently signed a letter of intent to play football at Concordia University in St. Paul, Minn. Front row, left to right: Nancy Wolfe (mom), Elliott Wolfe, Dennis Wolfe (dad) and Erin Wolfe (sister). Back row: MCHS coaches Sean McCullough, Craig Collins, Chris Kane, Kellen Hoover and Kanon Hoover.

It was nearly a certainty that Elliott Wolfe would play college football following his graduation from McDonald County High School. The only question was where.

That suspense came to an end on Feb. 6 when Wolfe signed a national letter of intent to play football at Concordia University in St. Paul, Minn.

"It felt really good knowing that I was going to be able to keep playing football while going to college," Wolfe said of his signing. "I will also have the opportunity to throw (discus, shot) in track."

Wolfe said he had talked to several other colleges prior to his decision to play at Concordia, but when he played in the International Bowl in Dallas on Jan. 11, his offensive line coach was the head coach for Concordia.

"He said he really like how I played," Wolfe said. "I am going to be playing center in college instead of guard. The coach really liked how well I can read defenses and how I communicate with the rest of the line. I think I am going to learn to like it. It is probably going to be my best position in college with how tall I am."

Wolfe has anchored the Mustang offensive line the past three years, earning all-conference and all-district honors all three years. He was also named all-area for two years before earning third team all-state honors this past season.

Mustang head coach Kellen Hoover knew he had a special player when Hoover first arrived two years ago. Hoover took advantage of Wolfe's ability to clear running lanes, installing an offense that resulted in 1,000-yard rushers both of the past two seasons, including Oakley Roessler who ran for more than 1,800 yards.

"Elliott is one of those kids who you don't get the opportunity to coach a lot -- both ability-wise and leadership-wise," Hoover said. "You really love it when one comes around. We are going to miss him going forward. Obviously, we are going to miss his ability -- we run behind him a lot for a good reason. But we are going to miss his leadership with the offensive line and to our team as a whole. We will miss his presence everywhere in the program -- field, weight room and classroom. I know he is going to do a great job at the next level."

In addition to football and track, Wolfe has been involved in powerlifting, cheerleading, archery, FFA and student council. He also earned academic honors the past three seasons.

He is the son of Dennis and Nancy Wolfe.

"I want to thank my mom and dad for all they have done," Wolfe said. "Also my coaches for helping me become the player I am today."

Wolfe plans to major in education, with a minor in science, at Concordia.

