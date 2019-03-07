Daylight Saving Time begins this weekend, but the time change doesn't really save any daylight. Rather, by the sleight of the little hand on our clocks, it adjusts our schedules up an hour to take away a little more daylight from our mornings and add it to our evenings.

It's true we could accomplish the same thing without moving the little hand forward an hour (advancing the hour column by one for those of you who only have used digital clocks and watches instead of the old clockface), but that would require changing the times for our work, school, church and pretty much everything else. And, that would require changing signs, websites, printed materials and, well, just about everything else, too.

So, the easiest way to rob an hour of daylight from our mornings and add it to our evenings is to change our clocks by one hour. And that is what most of us do on the second weekend of March. It's easier to change a few clocks than to change the timing of everything else. Hey, our cell phone carriers and internet providers take care of the adjustment for us on a lot of our connected digital devices!

While we could discuss the negative health effects and the time it takes to adjust our body clocks to the new time on our wall clocks, that may be a topic for some future legislative session -- hint.

For now, just remember that, for those clocks which are not connected to a network which automatically adjusts the time, get up at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 10, and changed the time to 3 a.m.

But, since these clocks are not connected to the internet or an outside network, no one will know or care if you cheat a bit and adjust your clocks before you go to bed on Saturday night or when you wake up on Sunday morning. Just don't be late for church!

General News on 03/07/2019