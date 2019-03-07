Division I

The following cases were filed:

Gary V. Madl vs. Michelle L. Madl. Dissolution.

Bertha Haddock vs. Ronald D. Haddock. Dissolution.

State of Missouri:

None.

The following cases were heard:

Daniel Rodgriguez vs. Erika S. Rodriguez. Judgment of dissolution.

Cathy D. Malone vs. James B. Malone. Judgment of dissolution.

Lori F. Toler vs. Richard W. Toler. Judgment of dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Mustafa Hussein Abdi. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Mikel D. Britton. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Heather Burden. Suit on account.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Kristy Clay. Suit on account.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Sara Divine. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Cody J. Taylor. Suit on account.

Portfiolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Cecilia Monsalvo. Breach of contract.

Portfiolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Ronda W. Mitchell. Breach of contract.

Portfiolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Michael Martinez. Breach of contract.

Carolyn S. Newby vs. Jordan D. Hathcock. Wrongful death.

Portfiolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Brandon Hines. Breach of contract.

Portfiolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Carl J. Blevins. Breach of contract.

Americash Loans of Missouri, LLC vs. Lori Webb. Breach of contract.

Synchrony Bank vs. Nathan French. Contract/account (bulk).

Wakefield & Associates, Inc. vs. Christy Wallis. Suit on account.

Jerry D. Haddock vs. Tina Depriest. Small claims over $100.

Selene Finance, LLP vs. John Thrasher et al. Unlawful detainer.

State of Missouri:

None.

Felonies:

Julio G. Morales. Theft/stealing - motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft.

Christopher M. Wicklund. Domestic assault.

Samantha L. Maxson. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana.

Barbara Anady. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana.

Jeremy D. Skaggs. Resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony.

The following cases were heard:

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Gary Billups. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Discover Bank vs. Ronald A. Buckman. Contract - other. Judgment for plaintiff.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Sean Hunt. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Sharon Laughlin. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Capital One Bank (USA) vs. Mandy Nelson. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Juan Quetzecua. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

State of Missouri:

Joshua B. Mansell. Trespassing. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

John E. McClary. Domestic assault. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Tara L. Simmons. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Felonies:

Bobby Durossette Jr. DWI - alcohol - chronic offender. Guilty plea. Ten years incarceration, Department of Corrections.

Kerry A. Miller. Arson. Guilty plea. Five years incarceration, Department of Corrections.

Fine Collection Center

Andria Baker. Failed to stop for stop sign at stop line/before crosswalk/point nearest intersection. Guilty plea. Fine of $30.50.

Shelby Coleman. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Abigail Dozal. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $80.50.

Jonathan Hopkins. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $80.50.

Brandon King. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $20.50.

Vanessa Tallman. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $20.50.

