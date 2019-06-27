It is that time of the year again. Flowers are blooming and gardens are in full swing. What better way to capture the freshness of summer than by canning the summer produce and using it in the dead, cold winter!

Canning can be a fun undertaking but it must be done correctly in order to keep families safe. Although granny used to can and did it her way, things have changed in the world of canning, believe it or not. For example, did you know you no longer have to boil the flat for the canning jars?

Get caught up on all the new canning information at the Pineville Community Center from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 11, for a fun hands-on canning class. During the canning class, participants will learn basic canning information, look at the different canning methods and can blueberry jam. All master canners in the making will take home a jar of blueberry jam to enjoy with their families.

Register no later than Tuesday, July 9, by calling the McDonald County Extension Office at 417-223-4775. Class fee is $20 per person.

Can't make it to class but still want all the up-to-date evidence-based information on canning? There is a self-paced online course that covers, spread spreads, pickling, salsa, pressure canning, dehydration, and freezing, all for the low price of $30. The online course is also great for all levels of experience, including experienced canners who are returning to the art of canning but feel a little rusty.

Already an expert canner? Please feel free to stop at the University of Missouri Extension office in Pineville to have your pressure canner gauge checked for free. No need to call and make an appointment, simply stop by with your canning lid.

Don't forget to sign up for the free food preservation digital newsletter. Just call the McDonald County Extension office and ask to be added to the newsletter.

General News on 06/27/2019