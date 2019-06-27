COURTESY PHOTO/Daniel Cowin Construction recently handcrafted a new copper dome for the Tatum Bell Tower at Crowder College in Neosho.

The McDonald County Chamber of Commerce welcomed three new business members into the organization with ribbon-cutting ceremonies last week -- Earth Labs Nutrition, Honey's Snow Cones and Daniel Cowin Construction.

The Chamber also recognized one honorary member, Noah Zumwalt of Noah's Lemonade and Limeade Stand.

Chamber ambassadors, D. Wayne and Janice Bearbower, estimate there are 1,000 businesses maintaining the economy in McDonald County and providing an array of shopping, recreation, manufacturing and service experiences.

Dallas and Kirby Zumwalt opened Earth Labs Nutrition on Aug. 1 of last year. The holistic clinic offers individual nutritional counseling, alternative medicine practices and pharmacy-grade, organic, non-GMO supplements.

Dallas Zumwalt is a licensed practitioner of Natural Medicine. After earning his degree, Dallas spent eight years practicing holistic healing with his uncle, Dr. Norman Smith, at Lifestyle Wellness Center in Pineville.

"I want to use the gifts God gave us -- the herbs, plants and practices -- to heal others," Dallas said.

He said the clinic's most popular treatments are the BioCharger and hyperbolic oxygen therapy.

The BioCharger aims to revitalize the body's energy through subtle bio-electric charges using the 12 Noble gases. These gasses emit negative ions that counteract various electric frequencies individuals encounter every day.

The hyperbolic oxygen therapy supplies patients with 100% medical-grade oxygen in an enclosed chamber with increased atmospheric pressure. This pressure encourages the oxygen to dissolve and push deep into blood cells, plasma and lymph fluid, promoting accelerated healing, stem cell growth and improvements in sleep and energy.

Dallas said many of Earth Labs patients are athletes with injuries and veterans with PTSD, all of whom have seen results.

"It has changed people's lives," he said. "I've seen it firsthand."

Earth Labs Nutrition is located at 103 4th Street in Pineville. The business is open from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Visits can also be made by appointment, after hours or on the weekend.

Noah's Lemonade and Limeade Stand is located directly in front of Earth Labs Nutrition. The stand is scheduled to be open for business from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday through Friday as well.

Honey's Snow Cones puts the "small" in "small business." The treat truck is a common sight at special events, festivals and celebrations around McDonald County; but, if the sun is shining, the sweet treatery can now be found on the Pineville square throughout the week.

Owner Shauna Lopez first got an appetite for the snow cone business three years ago when her niece was on a mission to find one of the frozen sweets.

"It sounded fun and it's something I can do with my family," Lopez said. "We get to travel to different events, and I love all the smiles I see from customers."

"The kids are happy you're here and so are we," said Pineville Mayor Gregg Sweeten.

Honey's Snow Cones offers more than 25 flavors, including sugar-free options as well as add-ons such as cotton candy, sour straws or bubblegum.

Lopez said her most popular items are the specialty cones. The JoJo cone features pink lemonade and raspberry flavored syrup with rainbow sprinkles and a fun candy straw. The Spider Man features tiger's blood and blue bubble gum flavored syrup with a web of cotton candy and a piece of bubble gum on top.

The award-winning Mangonada cone features mango flavored syrup and a dash of lime flavored syrup with mango chunks, chamoy, tajin and a Mexican candy straw. She said it is a big hit with the adults.

Honey's Snow Cones is located on the Pineville square, on the east side of the McDonald County Historical Museum. The treat truck is open from approximately 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, weather allowing.

Daniel Cowin Construction is a family business investing in the community. The company was founded in 1985 and the facility in Pineville opened for business on Christmas Day 2018.

Daniel Cowin Construction provides high-quality roofing, siding, guttering and home repairs to the four-state area with a specialization in sheet metal and coppersmithing.

"It's an art, true craftsmanship, what you all do with copper," said Pineville Mayor Sweeten. "It's amazing to have this facility in Pineville."

The company recently constructed and installed a new copper steeple on a 115-year-old church in Fort Smith. Daniel Cowin Construction also crafted the copper dome of Tatum Bell Tower at Crowder College in Neosho.

"We want to see McDonald County known for the quality of service it provides," Cowin said.

Daniel Cowin Construction is located at 2041 Jesse James Road in Pineville. The business is open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

