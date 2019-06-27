A large group turned out at Pineville City Hall on June 20 for a public hearing on a proposed trail on Jesse James Road. Residents had differing opinions on the proposed trail.

Mayor Gregg Sweeten explained the city has applied for a grant for a concrete trail up Jesse James Road from Eighth Street to Business 71 on the right (or north) side of the road. The trail would be 10 feet wide, in the easement, and would not be on anyone's property, he said. He also noted the trail has been talked about for several years. It is hoped that the trail would connect with Anderson and to the Northwest Arkansas Greenway.

Since the city is going to have to deal with water flow and guttering, why did it not put the trail on the other side of the road where there is already a ditch? Paul Spears asked.

Sweeten said that the city has been working with FEMA to repair that ditch and does not want to disturb it and cause more damage.

Tammy Thomas asked if the city had done a traffic analysis on Jesse James Road. She said everyone travels on that road because it is the fastest road out of town. She said she has never seen anyone walking on the road for exercise.

Meredith Gann said there is a lot of traffic on Jesse James Road and people speed on the road.

"It's not safe. That road is too busy. I think it would be better to put it somewhere else and not on that busy road," she said.

C.J. Malone, who lives on Jesse James Road and moved to Pineville from Bella Vista, Ark., said he thought a trail that would connect with Anderson and Northwest Arkansas would be ideal.

Margie Johnson said she is not against a walking trail anywhere except on Jesse James Road.

Pat Secrest, a former St. Louis planning commission member, state representative and head of the division of workers compensation, raised several questions about safety and liability. Among her comments was the concern that Jesse James Road has very limited shoulders and that, in case of emergency, an emergency vehicle would have to pull over onto the trail. She also shared several hazards on the road such as blind spots and steep grades.

Teacher Peter Alumbaugh spoke in favor of the trail, saying it would give his students a way to be a part of their community.

Alderman Scott Dennis said he had always seen the trail as just a big sidewalk. He questioned how it was different from sidewalks in Joplin in a 45 mile per hour zone.

John Hunter said he is involved in trail development projects. He said he grew up in Noel and his mother did not have a car and so he went everywhere on foot or on a bicycle. He said, if Jesse James Road were being designed today, it would be designed with a big sidewalk beside it.

School administrator Greg Capps said kids need to get outside and he wants to see Pineville's outdoor recreational opportunities increase.

Adam Lett said he is an avid cyclist and has explored Northwest Arkansas, stopping at restaurants and convenience stores. Pineville could have the opportunity for traffic and dollars from cyclists as well with the trail, he said.

At the end of the meeting, Sweeten reminded the crowd that it is not yet certain whether the city will get the grant.

