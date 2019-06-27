A lead investigator in a Goodman burglary and theft case says the walls are slowly closing in on several suspects.

"We will solve it," said David McEntire, chief investigator for the McDonald County Prosecutor's Office. "It's just a matter of time."

Goodman Tire & Auto, located in town on Roy Hill Boulevard, was burglarized May 18, owner Meghan Sprenkle believes. Her husband, Gerrod, discovered the theft had taken place when he opened the shop for business on May 20.

Several items had been taken, which Sprenkle estimated were valued at $6,000. The business checkbook and a car valued at $4,000 also were stolen, she said.

The first check written by a suspect hit the bank on May 21, she said.

McEntire said an arrest will be forthcoming as investigators press felony forgery charges.

The bad checks have been written out of a book of checks, and written in other jurisdictions, including Carthage and Joplin. Felony forgery cases will be filed and that will produce enough pressure to gain more information, McEntire said.

The car has been recovered in Cherokee County, Kan., and released to an insurance company. Three of six suspects have been interviewed, he said on Tuesday. "Their stories don't pan out," he said. "They have no problem lying to the law."

Investigators keep steadily plugging along, talking with suspects, trying to uncover more information and unraveling the mystery that connects at least six suspects, McEntire said.

Fingerprints were taken from the Tire & Auto shop and sent to a crime lab. Additionally, a small tank also has been sent to the crime lab to pull and analyze prints, he said.

Staffers at the crime lab are booked solid, McEntire said, so it may take up to four months to get back those fingerprint results.

In the meantime, investigators are continuing to actively work the case, McEntire said.

